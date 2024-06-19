iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 12-Month High at $254.13

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $254.13 and last traded at $253.86, with a volume of 1694989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.04.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.03.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Semiconductor ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.