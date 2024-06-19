iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 12-Month High at $254.13

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $254.13 and last traded at $253.86, with a volume of 1694989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.04.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.03.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

