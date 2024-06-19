iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Boosted by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

TIP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $108.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average is $106.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

