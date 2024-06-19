Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Down 9.0% in May

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Iteris Price Performance

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iteris by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITI. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

