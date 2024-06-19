Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Given New $145.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.14.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $126.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil has a one year low of $100.18 and a one year high of $156.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,883. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Jabil by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 86,285 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,640,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

