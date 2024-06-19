Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.70 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $153,850.65 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009303 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,033.86 or 0.99970854 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012396 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00081759 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00128992 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $131,547.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

