Jito (JTO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $86.68 Million

Jito (JTO) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, Jito has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a market cap of $274.73 million and $86.68 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00003669 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jito Profile

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 122,792,075.6 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.53450249 USD and is down -10.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $69,054,609.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

