JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $212.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.89.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $202.25 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,098,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,496,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,778,000 after acquiring an additional 151,995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,690,000 after acquiring an additional 341,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,278,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,286,000 after acquiring an additional 126,288 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.