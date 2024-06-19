JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $43.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

UDR stock opened at $40.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. UDR has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $44.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of UDR by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

