JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Reduced by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,024 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 5.6% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,158. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

