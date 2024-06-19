JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.04

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.04 and last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 89705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,388,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,891,000 after purchasing an additional 122,857 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,205,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,457 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,412,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,526,000 after acquiring an additional 108,549 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $96,084,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

