Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 4,577 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.48. 7,957,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,644,085. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

