Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,749 shares of company stock valued at $282,883. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.4 %

IDCC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,107. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average is $106.14. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

