Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,989 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IJS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $96.07. The stock had a trading volume of 303,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,037. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.10. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.