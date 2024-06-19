Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 3,458 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,105,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,871,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,892,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,425,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,445,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ACLS. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $140.65. 579,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.54. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.