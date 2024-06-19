Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Trading 3% Higher

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. 35,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 57,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
