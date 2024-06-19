Karen Kochevar Sells 20,972 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) Director Karen Kochevar sold 20,972 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $1,962,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CAVA traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.39. 2,554,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,965. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 232.66. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 194.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

