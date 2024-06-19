KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.50 and last traded at $70.50. 221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

KBC Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.90.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company provides demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

