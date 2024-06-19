KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.84

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 252661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

KDDI Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KDDI Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

