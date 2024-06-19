Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Short Interest Update

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

Shares of KRNY opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $358.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 4.80%.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Kearny Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

In other news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza acquired 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,623.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,863.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza bought 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,623.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,863.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Pivirotto acquired 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $29,721.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,573 shares in the company, valued at $343,140.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kearny Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

