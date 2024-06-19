Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 28th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of KEG.UN stock traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.53. The company had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,598. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.41. The firm has a market cap of C$153.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.36.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
