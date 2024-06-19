Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 28th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KEG.UN stock traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.53. The company had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,598. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$12.40 and a twelve month high of C$16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.41. The firm has a market cap of C$153.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.36.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

