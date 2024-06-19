Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$36.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$29.31 and a 1 year high of C$37.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.1818182 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

