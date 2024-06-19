Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kforce news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kforce news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,114. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 6.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 3.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 15,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. Kforce has a twelve month low of $53.75 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

