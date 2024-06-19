Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $239.23

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 239.23 ($3.04) and traded as high as GBX 251.90 ($3.20). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 245.80 ($3.12), with a volume of 5,916,892 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.88) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KGF

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49. The company has a market cap of £4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,387.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 255.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 239.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.