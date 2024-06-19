Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.81. 1,085,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,730. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 384.63%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

