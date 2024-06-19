Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Short Interest Up 11.3% in May

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,800 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 307,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Know Labs Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN KNW traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,004. Know Labs has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Know Labs alerts:

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Know Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on Know Labs

Institutional Trading of Know Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Know Labs by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Know Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Know Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Know Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.