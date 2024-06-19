Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,090,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 36,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 31.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kohl’s Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:KSS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,675,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,127,000 after buying an additional 1,775,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,583,000. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,413,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,822,000 after purchasing an additional 570,745 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 38.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 468,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. Citigroup cut their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

