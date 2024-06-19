KOK Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $617,723.97 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, KOK has traded 51.5% lower against the US dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $617,723.97 and approximately $139,172.98 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,959.90 or 0.99875271 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012400 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00080501 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00124101 USD and is down -35.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $172,195.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.