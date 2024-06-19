Komodo Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $45.52 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00037804 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00030678 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,063,647 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

