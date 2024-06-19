KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) were down 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 1,785,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,541,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

KWESST Micro Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). KWESST Micro Systems had a negative net margin of 967.70% and a negative return on equity of 520.61%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that KWESST Micro Systems Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KWESST Micro Systems

About KWESST Micro Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KWESST Micro Systems stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in KWESST Micro Systems Inc. ( NASDAQ:KWE Free Report ) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,239 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 6.97% of KWESST Micro Systems worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

