L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $222.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $226.99. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.46.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,898 shares of company stock valued at $27,046,967 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

