Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,572 shares during the quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,587 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 137,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,355,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,963,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,947. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.