Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,741 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 6.8% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,416,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,630,000 after purchasing an additional 986,683 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,355,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,334,000 after purchasing an additional 619,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,025 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP stock remained flat at $46.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. 887,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,243. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

