Lam Group Inc. Acquires 7,420 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 153.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,655 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 212,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVES traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.52. 26,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

