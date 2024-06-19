Lam Group Inc. Has $435,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,426.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.00. 3,073,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,461. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average of $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

