Lam Group Inc. Has $66,000 Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 368.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,249,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

Shares of DEHP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. 15,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,218. The stock has a market cap of $190.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

