Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Trading 0.6% Higher

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 50,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 19,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.42 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Landos Biopharma Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.43). On average, analysts expect that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC) and completed Phase 1 to treat Crohn's disease (CD).

