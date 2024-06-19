Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Shares Down 5.9%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 113,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 535,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRMR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $502.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

