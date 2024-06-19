Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.00). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares.
Laura Ashley Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.39.
Laura Ashley Company Profile
Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.
