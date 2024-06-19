LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.9% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,150,000 after buying an additional 244,927 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after buying an additional 836,192 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,895,000 after buying an additional 164,717 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,270,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,709,000 after buying an additional 272,766 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $44.36. 7,175,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,630,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

