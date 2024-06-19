Leibman Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 2.3% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,204,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,312 shares of company stock worth $35,645,941 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $99.25. 2,781,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,952. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.93.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

