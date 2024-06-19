Leibman Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL traded up $4.13 on Wednesday, hitting $393.89. 89,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.38 and its 200 day moving average is $417.51. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

