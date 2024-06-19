Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up approximately 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Lennar by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $3,356,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.80.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN traded down $7.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.72. 5,992,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,843. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.06 and its 200 day moving average is $154.86.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 over the last ninety days. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

