Lisk (LSK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $143.16 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Lisk has a total market cap of $143.16 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000879 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000680 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000927 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

