Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.64 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $44.81 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,483,950 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,462,137.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00459752 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $69.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.