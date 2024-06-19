Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.76

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.76 and last traded at C$3.86, with a volume of 169425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAC. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.00.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$838.28 million, a PE ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 160.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithium Americas

In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jinhee Magie bought 8,000 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$51,840.00. In other news, Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott bought 30,000 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Also, Director Jinhee Magie purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,840.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 88,611 shares of company stock valued at $356,678. Company insiders own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.