Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 164,859 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,859 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Smartsheet worth $30,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.24. 1,438,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,919. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,821.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

