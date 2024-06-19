Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 84,983 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,983 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Cboe Global Markets worth $68,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.40. The company had a trading volume of 965,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.07 and its 200-day moving average is $180.92. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

