Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $21,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,072,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TopBuild by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLD. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.90.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLD stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.29. 279,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,003. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.38. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $452.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

