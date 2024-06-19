Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,622 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Vipshop worth $19,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $70,333,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after buying an additional 2,593,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after buying an additional 2,273,198 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,498,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 14.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,128,000 after buying an additional 1,622,703 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Down 1.7 %

VIPS stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,413,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,599. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

