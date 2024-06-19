Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 22,544 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $32,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,748,000 after acquiring an additional 734,539 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after acquiring an additional 651,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Trading Down 0.6 %

DDOG stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.50. 2,474,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.54 and a 200-day moving average of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 364.06, a P/E/G ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at $724,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 697,968 shares of company stock worth $82,261,689 over the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

